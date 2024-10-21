Welcome to the first edition of our NHL Power Rankings for the 2024-25 season, powered by Sportlogiq data.

Each week we look at team results and underlying stats to highlight why teams sit where they do in the standings, and see who is poised to rise or drop.

Regarding process and results, there has been no better team early this season than the Winnipeg Jets, who sit first in our rankings. The Jets are the only undefeated team in the league (5-0-0) and their fans will be encouraged to hear their strong play looks sustainable.

Winnipeg ranks first in goal differential, per game and fifth in expected goal differential. The Jets boast the only power play clicking above 40 per cent, and Connor Hellebuyck is in Vezina-calibre form. Winnipeg will look to keep its perfect season intact on Tuesday as it embarks on a three-game road trip with stops in St. Louis, Seattle and Calgary.

Hot on the Jets' heels are the 4-0-1 Calgary Flames, who sit third on our list. The Flames have defied expectations with its hot start and are getting positive contributions from just about everywhere in their lineup.

Calgary’s quality-over-quantity approach has paid dividends early as the Flames rank top 10 in high-danger scoring chances for and against despite ranking 25th in shot attempts for and 19th in attempts against. A tough week at home lies ahead as Calgary will host the Penguins, Hurricanes and Jets.

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the chat at 10th on our list, following a 3-2-0 start to the season. While the Maple Leafs' offence has looked average, ranking 18th in goals per game, and 27th on the power play, team defence and goaltending have been particularly strong.

The Leafs sit fifth in goals against per game and third in goals saved above expected. Anthony Stolarz has been outstanding in his four starts, ranking top-six in goals against average and save percentage.

Their Ontario rival, the Ottawa Senators rank 15th on our list but don’t be surprised to see them higher in our next edition. The 3-2-0 Senators sit 20th in goal differential, per game but ninth in expected goal differential.

Linus Ullmark is still sidelined with an injury and once he returns, assuming he plays at the level we’re used to seeing, the Senators should see a meaningful improvement in goal. The Senators have managed to score enough to remain above .500 in his absence, ranking eighth in goals per game with the league's second-best power play.

Another Canadian team currently missing its starting goalie, the Vancouver Canucks, debut at 20th in our rankings.

The Canucks are 2-1-2 through five games, thanks in part to the stellar play of Kevin Lankinen. The 29-year-old, who signed with the Canucks in training camp, has a 2-0-1 record and a .953 save percentage. As a result, the Canucks rank eighth in goals saved above expected. Vancouver has a light week ahead, with a road game in Chicago on Tuesday before hosting the Penguins on Saturday night.

Things haven’t been as rosy for the Edmonton Oilers, who have stumbled out of the gate with two wins in their first six games. The good news for Oilers fans is two-fold. Last season, Edmonton had a disastrous October and ended up reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Second, the process has not been nearly as bad as the early results for the Oilers.

Edmonton sits 30th in goal differential but 10th in expected goal differential. Goaltending has been a significant issue, as the Oilers are allowing an average of four goals per game. Offensively, the Oilers sit 30th in goals per game but eighth in expected goals. We saw the same story play out early last season.

The process isn’t broken offensively, and as the sample size gets bigger, the Oilers will find the back of the net more often—no need to panic in Oil country.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens debut at 29th in our rankings. Montreal is 2-3-1 to start the season and if nothing else is a fun team to watch.

Its top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are providing a big chunk of the team’s offence. Caufield has six goals in as many games and all three have at least five points. Beyond that, it’s slim pickings in the forward group as no other Canadiens forward has more than two points.

Sam Montembeault continues to provide solid goaltending on a team that gives up a lot of dangerous chances.