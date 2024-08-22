The Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins are swapping a pair of highly-touted prospects, with the Jets forward Rutger McGroarty to the Penguins in exchange for forward Brayden Yager.

McGroarty was selected 14th overall in the 2022 draft, while Yager was picked in that same slot a year later.

Following the trade, McGroarty signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Penguins. He is coming off two strong seasons in the NCAA with Michigan, posting 16 goals and 52 points last season and 18 goals and 39 points in 39 games the year prior. He was ranked as the No. 11 prospect on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's top 50 list from February.



Trade comes amid reported rift between McGroarty, Jets

Reports from earlier this off-season indicated that the 20-year-old McGroarty and the Jets were headed for a split. He was involved in trade talks around the NHL Draft but no deal ended up materializing.

According to reports, the University of Michigan star’s relationship with the Jets had deteriorated since the end of the NCAA season.

Murat Ates of the Athletic reported in June the Jets wanted to sign McGroarty to a professional contract this past April but were unwilling to promise the young winger a path to playing time at the NHL level either that spring or the following fall in training camp. This meant that McGroarty could have been sent to the AHL instead of returning to the University of Michigan.

The school announced in April he would return for his senior season.

“This isn’t a situation where the player wants out of Winnipeg because of his views on the city. Instead, there appears to be a disconnect between how Winnipeg’s player development viewed and communicated its plan with McGroarty and McGroarty’s view of his own future,” Ates wrote.

McGroarty served as captain for Team USA at the 2024 World Juniors, leading the team to a gold medal with five goals and nine points in seven games. He had one goal and seven points in seven games at the tournament in 2023, taking home a silver medal.



Yager joins Jets

Yager scored 35 goals and added 60 assists for 95 points in 57 games last season for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. He added 11 goals and 27 points in 20 playoff games.

The 19-year-old centre from Saskatoon, Sask., helped Moose Jaw reach their first Memorial Cup since 1947 as WHL champions last season. He represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Juniors, posting two goals and five points in five games.

Yager signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins last month.

Pens sign Knyzhov to PTO

The McGroarty trade wasn't the only move made by Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas on Thursday, as the team also brought in defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov on a professional tryout contract.

Knyzhov, 26, appeared in 10 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording one assist. He also recorded three goals and 14 points in 40 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sharks in July of 2019 and has recorded three goals and 12 points in 81 career games over four seasons with the Sharks.

Knyzhov represented Russia on the international stage at the 2018 World Juniors, appearing in five games en route to a fifth-place finish.