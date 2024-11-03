WINNIPEG — Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti added empty-net goals for the 11-1-0 Jets, who lead the NHL with 22 points this season.

It was a milestone goal for Ehlers, who became the highest-scoring Danish NHLer of all time with 474 points.

Alex Iafallo scored a power-play goal for Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also tallied for the hometown Jets.

Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Chaffee, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel replied for Tampa Bay.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. Jonas Johansson stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay (7-4-0).

Takeaways

Jets: Keep showing resilience. The Lightning jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Winnipeg pulled even early in the second period and never trailed from there.

Lightning: Gave the Jets all they could handle. Nikita Kucherov had a two-point effort, including his 10th goal of the season.

Key moment

Stanley laid out a crunching, open-ice bodycheck on Luke Glendening early in the third period. Zemgus Girgensons responded by fighting Stanley, but was given an instigator penalty, fighting major and misconduct. Winnipeg scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

Winnipeg outshot Tampa Bay 34-30.

Up next

The Jets will continue their four-game homestand when they host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

The Lightning will finish their four-game road swing in St. Louis on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.