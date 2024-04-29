Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov sustained a fractured left cheek bone on Sunday after taking a deflected puck to the face, head coach Rick Bowness announced.

Namestnikov will fly to Winnipeg on Monday afternoon and has not been ruled out of Tuesday's pivotal Game , where the Jets are facing elimination down 3-1 in the series.

Namestnikov sustained the injury when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cogliano. The 31-year-old was down on the ice for about a minute before heading to the locker-room under his own power, with trainers at his side.

He scored 11 goals and 37 points in 78 games for the Jets this season. He has one goal in four playoff games thus far.

Bowness also announced that defenceman Brenden Dillon will not play in Game 5 as he recovers from a cut on his left hand that he incurred in Game 3. "We don’t want to put him in harm’s way." Bowness said. Morgan Barron has not resumed skating and will not be available.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Winnipeg.