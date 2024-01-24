Among the hottest teams in the NHL over the past two months, the Winnipeg Jets will be weary of changing team chemistry ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that parity around the league could also keep typical buyers from going all-in, which Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff acknowledged to him as well.

"Well, I’d say the wide-open field itself. I’ve never heard as many front office people in the last couple weeks talk about as wide open a race for the Stanley Cup as I have this year. And, talking to Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff today, he agrees that the parity is real. He points to the fact that that’s why the first round is so intriguing, because a lot of good teams do go out. And I wonder if it impacts some of the teams at the top of the standings not wanting to pay certain prices because they don’t feel they’re actually one player away because the field is so close. On the flip side, if you’re a bubble team, do you sell that pending unrestricted free agent? Or do you hold onto him as your own rental because the field is that tight, thinking back to eighth-seeded Florida a year ago.

"As for Cheveldayoff, he said the Jets have some deadline needs. But Cheveldayoff talked about his team having great chemistry. There’s a delicate balance there, the fit has to be right for Winnipeg."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week the Jets are believed to be looking for centre help and depth on the blueline ahead of the deadline, but added their focus included "an affordable fit."

The Jets enter play Wednesday sitting second in the Western Conference, four points back of the Vancouver Canucks with two games in hand.

Winnipeg has gone 18-3-2 since Dec. 1 to rise from the playoff bubble to the top of the standings. The Jets are in Toronto for the first of a home-and-home series against the Maple Leafs starting Wednesday night.