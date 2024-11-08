SCOREBOARD

With back-to-back shutouts, Jets' Hellebuyck named NHLPA Player of the Week



With two consecutive shutouts, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHLPA Player of the Week. 

Hellebuyck posted a 35-save shutout on Thursday as the Jets edged the Colorado Avalanche to improve to 13-1-0 this season. He made 21 saves in a 3-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. 

The 31-year-old has emerged as the Vezina Trophy favourite this season with an NHL-best 10-1-0 record with a .932 save percentage and a 1.91 goals-against average with three shutouts.

Thursday's shutout marked the 40th of Hellebuyck's career, improving his record to 285-174-41.

"Number 40 feels really good,” he said. "That’s one of those milestones. One more (milestone) is just the 300 wins. I’m really looking forward to that this season.

"Hopefully I can achieve it, but this one feels really good."

