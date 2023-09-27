Patrick Kane continues to work towards playing in his 18th NHL season, as his agency CAA Hockey posted a video on Wednesday showing his conditioning routine as he recovers from hip surgery.

Kane, 34, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in May and his agent Pat Brisson said at the time that he was expected to miss four to six months.

"Pat Brisson continues to get requests from some interested teams, from multiple teams, in fact, just wanting a little bit more medical information," said TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger on Tuesday in Insider Trading. "But, I don't believe that Patrick Kane is going to be in a position where he can interview with the select teams until mid-to-late October.

"So, there's still work to get done here."

Putting in the work day in and day out. @88PKane is gearing up for season 18 in the NHL. 💪@caa_sports pic.twitter.com/lv0fzdqNiI — CAA Hockey (@CAAHockey) September 27, 2023

Kane was dealing with the injury that hampered him over year with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and in the playoffs with the New York Rangers.

As recently as the 2021-22 season, Kane was more than a point-a-game player even amid the Blackhawks' struggles, putting up 26 goals and 66 assists in 78 games. He had six points on a goal and five assists in New York's seven-game first-round series loss to New Jersey after the Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline.

The Buffalo, New York, native joins Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin as players to have the invasive hip surgery over the past year. It involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place.

Second only to Mike Modano in scoring among U.S.-born players with 1,237 points, Kane was one of the centerpieces of Chicago's Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, ’13 and ’15 and won the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2016.