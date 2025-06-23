With 'prodigious talent and boundless potential,' Schaefer tops McKenzie's Ranking

The true testament to defenceman Matthew Schaefer’s prodigious talent and boundless potential as the undisputed No. 1 prospect in the NHL’s Class of 2025 can be found in the numbers.

Not the goals or assists or points or penalty minutes or plus-minus or any analytics.

Just look at his games played this season: 17 in the regular season for the OHL’s Erie Otters; two in the inaugural CHL-U.S. NTDP Prospects Challenge; and two for Team Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Twenty-one games in all.

If, as expected, Schaefer is taken No. 1 overall by the New York Islanders at the NHL draft June 28 in Los Angeles, it will be unprecedented. That is, no No. 1 pick will have ever played so few games in his draft year as Schaefer.

The next closest among major-junior players? Twice as many games.

When the Boston Bruins took Billings Bighorns defenceman Gord Kluzak No. 1 overall in 1982 he was coming off a 45-game season cut short by a knee injury – 38 in the WHL and seven more for Canada at the 1982 WJC.

Schaefer’s year was initially curtailed by a bout of mononucleosis that kept him out of Erie’s first nine games, and then a season-ending broken collarbone suffered when he crashed into a goal frame versus Latvia in only his second game at the WJC.

So, when 10 out of 10 NHL scouts put the 6-foot-2, 183-pound dynamo at No. 1 in the annual TSN draft ranking poll, was there any hesitation because of the unprecedented small sample size?

“No,” said one scout. “None whatsoever.”

In fact, many of the 10 scouts surveyed didn’t just have Schaefer as No. 1, they had him in a class by himself.

“[Schaefer] is clear cut above everyone else,” said another NHL scout. “He could turn out to be as good as Scott Niedermayer.”

“The gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is substantial this year,” added another. “Schaefer dominates shifts and games on a regular basis on both sides of the puck. He’s the only prospect this year who you can say that about.”

While Schaefer is TSN’s unanimous No. 1, not all 10 scouts believe the separation between him and No. 2-ranked Saginaw Spirit centre Michael Misa is a chasm.

“It’s a small gap for me, not that big,” said one scout. “I’d put it as a 51-49 type of thing.”

 

“I’d say there’s a little gap between Schaefer and Misa,” added another. “I would also say the gap between Misa and [the rest of the draft class] is more substantial.”

“Schaefer is No. 1, no doubt, but you could make a case that Schaefer and Misa are in the same universe, above everyone else,” said a scout. “They both play premium positions. They both have the size, skill, skating and hockey sense you expect from a No. 1 defenceman and a No. 1 centre. If a team picking first overall this year really needed a centre more than a defenceman, I don’t think it’s outrageous to suggest Misa could be taken ahead of Schaefer.”

That scout, however, was quick to add he’s not expecting the Islanders, who won the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery, to do that.

Nine of 10 scouts surveyed by TSN slotted Misa at No. 2. The only one who didn’t had him at No. 4.

Misa applied for and received exceptional player status from Hockey Canada in 2022, allowing him to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old. He blossomed this season in Saginaw, scoring 62 goals and 134 points en route to the OHL scoring championship and Red Tilson Trophy as OHL Most Outstanding Player.

Misa entered the season as TSN’s No. 7-ranked prospect and rose to No. 3 at mid-season before finishing behind only Schaefer.

Meanwhile, Boston College centre James Hagens was heading in the opposite direction. Hagens went from No. 1 pre-season, to No. 2 mid-season, to No. 7 in the final ranking.

The 10 scouts were more or less split on Misa’s pro projection — four said they expect him to become a No. 1 NHL centre; five said he’s more likely to be a No. 2, and one said he might be a first-line NHL winger until he learns to round out his game without the puck.

Eight of the 10 scouts we surveyed project Schaefer as a No. 1 blueliner in the NHL; two project him as a “top-pair defenceman.”

“Not a franchise defenceman,” said one scout.

We did ask our panel of scouts a follow-up question on Schaefer.

That is: Did they consider the notion that had Schaefer played a full slate of games they would have picked apart his game more and perhaps he wouldn’t have been as firmly entrenched at No. 1?

“Well,” said one NHL head scout, “what is the old saying, ‘Familiarity breeds contempt?' I suppose it’s possible, but I really don’t think so. You could say he only played two games for Canada [at the WJC] but he was soooooo good in those two games. He didn’t just play well for a 17 year old; he was the best player on the ice.”

“When he left that game for Team Canada, they lost their best player, their biggest leader, the real Alpha male, and they were never the same without him,” said another scout. “He’s 17!”

“There is a correlation between over-scouting a prospect and finding more faults with his game,” added another scout. “So [with Schaefer] we will never know for sure if that would have happened, but there’s no reason to believe this guy isn’t the real deal.”

Schaefer doesn’t turn 18 until Sept. 5. His birthdate is 10 days shy of making him eligible for next year’s draft.

“He plays a premium position in an otherwise weak D man class,” said a scout. “Then you look at his age, his lack of physical maturity, the room for so much growth and then consider the impact he had in the games he played. All of those things point to him having the highest ceiling of any player in the draft.”

As for the nature of the illness and injury he sustained? Not a problem.

“Mono is mono,” said another scout. “That’s not concerning. He broke his collarbone. It’s a broken bone. It’s healed. It’s not a back injury or some issue that is complex or worrisome. So [the low number of games] is not a factor at all for me.”

But one scout did say one of the skills Schaefer may have to learn as he gets to the next level is to do a better job of protecting himself.

“He plays a totally fearless game,” said the scout. “And that’s generally good, a positive, but look at [how he broke his collarbone], he was driving to the net so hard without any regard [for his well-being]. He has the puck so much, he moves so fast and changes direction so quickly. He could be a player who is vulnerable to taking some really big hits. Is he going to be a durable NHL player?”

No one is suggesting Schaefer is Bobby Orr — that would be sacrilege — but Orr himself said one of the reasons he suffered some noteworthy knee injuries so early in his career was because he was so aggressive, even reckless at times, in making high-speed and high-danger plays in high-traffic areas.

Schaefer’s game does mirror Orr’s style in the sense of  having the puck on his stick a lot, travelling at breakneck speed through the neutral zone and going hard to the net with a lot of lane changes along the way.

“I mean, it’s not a red flag,” the scout added. “But it’s worth noting.”

 

McKenzie's Final Draft Ranking

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 65 62 134
3 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 57 37 98
4 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 29 11 25
5 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 56 35 84
6 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 66 32 98
7 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 35 10 35
8 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 57 33 72
9 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 17 10 20
10 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 42 19 31
11 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 43 3 35
12 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 68 11 54
13 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 64 26 59
14 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 56 40 82
15 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 32 2 12
16 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 62 46 89
17 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 65 25 64
18 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 5'11 ¼ 183 60 26 63
19 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 62 26 92
20 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 47 27 58
21 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 35 13 22
22 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 65 35 99
23 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 36 3 12
24 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 67 14 54
25 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 65 32 73
26 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 40 18 42
27 Will Horcoff Michigan (NCAA) C/LW 6'4 ¾ 190 18 4 10
28 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 64 10 33
29 Bill Zonnon B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 64 28 83
30 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 37 12 38
31 Ryker Lee Madison (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 181 51 28 61
32 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 67 10 42
                 
33 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 44 20 45
34 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 51 3.00 .901
35 Alexander Zharovsky Ufa (MHL) RW 6'1 163 45 24 50
36 Daniil Prokhorov St. Petersburg (MHL) RW 6'5 209 43 20 27
37 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 47 22 51
38 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 40 23 57
39 Vaclav Nestrasil Muskegon (USHL) RW 6'5 187 61 19 42
40 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 51 22 44
41 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 21 15 24
42 Haoxi (Simon) Wang Oshawa (OHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 32 0 2
43 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 28 19 34
44 Max Psenicka Portland (WHL) D 6'5 185 24 1 7
45 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 43 3.05 .903
46 Mason West Edina (USHS) C 6'5 ¾ 208 31 27 49
47 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 61 40 78
48 Shane Vansaghi Michigan State (NCAA) RW 6'2 216 36 6 16
49 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'6 ¼ 196 52 3 18
50 Matthew Gard Red Deer (WHL) C 6'4 ¾ 192 66 19 36
51 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
52 Tyler Hopkins Kingston (OHL) C 6'1 181 67 20 51
53 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 68 21 55
54 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 59 31 66
55 Kurban Limatov Moskva (MHL) D 6'4 190 46 8 23
56 Peyton Kettles Swift Current (WHL) D 6'5 ¼ 190 53 5 14
57 Semyon Frolov Moskva (MHL) G 6'3 203 13 2.05 .915
58 Pyotr Andreyanov Moskva (MHL) G 6'2 207 37 1.75 .942
59 Aleksei Medvedev London (OHL) G 6'2 ¼ 178 34 2.79 .912
60 Conrad Fondrk USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 193 40 13 27
61 Theodor Hallquisth Orebro (SHL) D 6'2 172 41 5 22
62 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 53 6 19
63 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 40 22 51
64 David Bedkowski Owen Sound (OHL) D 6'5 214 35 3 7
                 
65 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 43 4 9
66 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 25 13 20
67 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 67 25 51
68 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 40 2 11
69 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 53 16 54
70 Kristian Epperson Saginaw (OHL) LW 5'11 ½ 183 58 27 80
71 Michal Pradel Tri-City (USHL) G 6'4 ¼ 195 14 2.41 .899
72 Hayden Paupanekis Kelowna (WHL) C 6'4 198 32 11 19
73 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 47 13 42
74 Mace'o Phillips USA NTDP (USHL) 6'6 234 60 2 6
75 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 34 4 18
76 Brandon Gorzynski Calgary (WHL) LW 6'1 ½ 185 68 17 42
77 Mason Moe Madison (USHL) C 6'1 185 51 17 43
78 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 43 17 39
79 Jan Chovan Tappara (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 185 39 11 23
80 John Mooney USA NTDP (USHL) RW 5'7 157 51 10 51
                 
HM Lirim Amidovski North Bay (OHL) RW 6'1 174 67 19 32
HM Sean Barnhill Dubuque (USHL) D 6'5 214 54 4 12
HM Quinn Beauchesne Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 185 49 6 24
HM Charlie Cerrato Penn State (NCAA) C 6'0 190 38 15 42
HM Kieren Dervin Kingston (OHL) C 6'1 183 10 1 3
HM Arvid Drott Djurgardens (SWE J20) RW 6'0 187 40 18 36
HM Artyom Gonchar Magnitogorsk (MHL) D 6'0 143 50 7 25
HM Owen Griffin Oshawa (OHL) C 5'10 172 62 22 51
HM Alex Huang Chicoutimi (QMJHL) D 6'0 161 64 7 40
HM Dmitri Isayev Yekaterinburg (MHL) LW 5'9 148 44 22 45
HM Atte Joki Lukko (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 190 40 15 32
HM Jan Kucharcik Slavia (CZE Jr.) C 6'3 164 25 6 16
HM Tommy Lafreniere Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 170 68 24 56
HM Sam Laurila Fargo (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 184 57 8 41
HM David Lewandowski Saskatoon (WHL) C 6'1 176 52 15 39
HM Zeb Lindgren Skelleftea (SWE J20) D 6'1 198 38 4 19
HM Brady Peddle Waterloo (USHL) D 6'3 203 62 3 10
HM Liam Pettersson Vaxjo (SWE J20) D 6'2 170 39 6 21
HM Will Reynolds A-Bathurst (QMJHL) D 6'3 192 64 4 14
HM Cooper Simpson Shakopee High (USHL) LW 6'1 179 31 49 83
 

 

 

