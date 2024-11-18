Many felt that if Washington Capitals superstar and captain Alex Ovechkin was going to break Wayne Gretzky's career goal scoring record of 894 it wasn't going to be until next season.

The 39-year-old Russian sniper began his 20th season in the NHL with 853 career goals, needing 41 goals to pass Gretzky's mark. After scoring only 31 goals last year, his lowest total in an 82 game season since netting 33 in 2016-17, it wasn't crazy to wonder if Ovechkin's electric goal-scoring days were finally behind him.

However, through 17 games this season, Ovechkin has proven he has plenty left in the tank.

The nine-time Maurice Richard Trophy-winner scored his 31st career hat trick - and first since Dec. 31, 2022 - in Washington's 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Ovechkin's 13 goals this season is tied for the league lead with Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Ovechkin is the first player in NHL history to lead the league in goals at age 39 or older (minimum 10 goals).

“It’s fun to be a part of,” Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said. “I love being his teammate. He’s the face of this franchise, the face of our dressing room. The guy keeps it loose every time, and he’s a lot of fun. It’s very special to be on his team — and him knowing my name.”

Now sitting at 866 career goals, Ovechkin needs 29 goals in 65 games to pass The Great One for the all-time record this season.

According to NHL.com, Ovechkin is on pace to break Gretzky's record 38 games from now on Feb. 9 when the Utah Hockey Club pay a visit to Washington.

In the win over Vegas, Ovechkin also scored his record-extending 315th career power-play goal. The Golden Knights are now the 19th team Ovechkin has scored a hat trick against, tying him with Mario Lemieux for second best in NHL history, right behind Brett Hull's 20. The Moscow native also has recorded 176 career multi-goal games, 13 behind Gretzky’s record of 189.

Ovechkin's hot start has the Caps among the NHL's best teams.

Sporting a 12-4-1 record alongside 25 points, the Capitals are tied with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers for third in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. Their .735 winning percentage is third best in the entire NHL, tied with the Minnesota Wild.

Washington finishes a three-game road trip on Monday night against Utah.