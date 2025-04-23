The Montreal Canadiens aren't making any changes to their lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Washington Capitals, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed to the media.

There was speculation 6-foot-4 defenceman Arber Xhekaj might get the nod for Game 2 in an effort to add some physicality to Montreal's lineup. The 24-year-old Xhekaj recorded six points over 70 games in 2024-25, adding a team-high 118 penalty minutes and 180 hits, 14 behind leader Juraj Slafkovsky.

"I know where you guys are just trying to get me to answer,” St. Louis said on Tuesday afternoon. "I have Xhekaj. It's a card. I might play him, I don't know yet, but it's good to have."

In Game 1, Montreal trailed Washington 2-0 in the third period before Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored to send the game to overtime where Alex Ovechkin scored his second of the night to give the Caps the 3-2 victory.

This is what the Habs' lineup looked like their Game 1 loss in Washington on Monday:

F

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Laine-Newhook-Demidov

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Heineman-Evans-Armia

D

Matheson-Carrier

Guhle-Hutson

Struble-Savard

G

Montembeault