TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and two assists, Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves and the Calgary Flames won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Thursday night.

Dryden Hunt, Jakob Pelletier, Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames.

Calgary played for the first time without defenseman Noah Hanifin, who was dealt Wednesday to Vegas. Defenseman Chris Tanev was traded to Dallas on Feb. 28. Markstrom has been the subject of trade speculation as Friday’s deal-making deadline nears.

Conor Sheary, Anthony Cirelli and Michael Eyssimont scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots as the Lightning dropped 1-4-1 over their last six home games.

Tampa Bay is tied for the first wild-card position in the Eastern Conference with Detroit, but the Red Wings have two games at hand.

Sharangovich scored twice and Pelletier had a goal during a 3:14 span as the Flames took a 4-1 lead with 10:35 left in the second. Sharangovich has six goals in seven games against Vasilevskiy.

Sharangovich’s first goal came off a nifty backhand pass through the crease from Jonathan Huberdeau. Pelletier snapped a 19-game goal drought, dating to Feb. 23, 2023, on his 23rd birthday.

Cirelli cut the deficit to 4-2 later in the second.

Calgary took a 5-2 lead when Coleman redirected Sharangovich's shot early in the third.

Mangiapane had an empty-netter with just under 8 minutes to play that made it 6-2.

Hunt opened the scoring 11:40 into the game.

Darren Raddysh got Tampa Bay’s first shot at 13:13 of the first before Sheary tied it at 1 with his first goal in 36 games 1:15 later.

Calgary center Martin Pospisil served the first game of a three-game suspension for boarding Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn on Monday night.

Flames: Play on Saturday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

