Zach Hyman and Adam Henrique each scored as the Edmonton Oilers head into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hyman gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 13:08 of the first period, taking a feed from Connor McDavid and putting it past Cam Talbot for the opening goal.

Henrique extended the Oilers' lead just before the midway point of the period when he took a pass from Hyman on the wing and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Talbot for his first of the postseason.

Hyman had a golden chance to open the scoring a few minutes earlier but sent his backhand through the crease.

Stuart Skinner finished the period with seven saves while Talbot stopped 13 of 15 shots in the frame.

Henrique took a penalty at the end of the period and the Kings will open the second frame with 56 seconds on the man advantage.

The Oilers are looking to eliminate the Kings in the first round for the third consecutive year