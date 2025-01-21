Forward Zack MacEwen is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators for personal reasons, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

MacEwen, 28, has split the 2024-25 season between the NHL and Belleville, appearing in 21 games with the Ottawa Senators, recording two goals, three points and 21 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4 winger also has five goals, nine points and 23 penalty minutes in 15 games with Belleville.

MacEwen was last returned to Belleville on Jan. 16 after six days with the NHL club and last appeared during Belleville's 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears on Friday.

The Charlottetown, P.E.I., native joined the Senators in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent on a three-year, $2.325 million deal and carries a cap hit of $775,000 per season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in 2017, MacEwen has 17 goals and 34 points in 237 career NHL games split between the Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and Senators.