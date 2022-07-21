With Gaudreau gone and Tkachuk heading towards an exit, where do Flames go from here?

The NHL Players Association announced salary arbitration hearing dates for 23 players on Thursday.

Matthew Tkachuk, who was the lone player to have club-elected arbitration, is scheduled to have his hearing on the last possible date, Aug. 11, with five other players.

Matthew Phillips (July 30) is the first member of the Flames scheduled, followed by Andrew Mangiapane on Aug. 5 and Oliver Kylington on Aug. 10.

The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to have hearings with Jesse Puljujarvi on July 29 and Kailer Yamamoto on Aug. 7.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton is also scheduled for an Aug. 11 hearing, while Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph received an Aug. 1 date.

Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom is the first player scheduled for an arbitration hearing, with a July 27 date set.

July 27

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

July 29

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

July 30

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

August 1

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

August 2

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

August 3

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

August 5

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

August 6

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils)

August 7

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

August 8

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

August 9

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

August 10

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)



August 11

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)