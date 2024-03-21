St. Catharines, ON - The Niagara River Lions today announced the signing of 6’7 Canadian forward, Nathan Cayo. Cayo, a 26 year-old from Montreal, Quebec averaged 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season playing for the Montreal Alliance.

“We are very excited to welcome Nathan to our organization,” said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. “Nathan has been an excellent player for Montreal the past two seasons and will be a great addition to our team this summer. He impacts the game in winning ways, causes matchup advantages in our favour, and loves to compete. Welcome to the NRL, Nathan!”

Cayo becomes the first new name signed to the River Lions for the 2024 season after the team recently announced six returning players, Khalil Ahmad, AJ Davis, Eddie Ekiyor, Jahvon Blair, TJ Lall and Kimbal Mackenzie.

Cayo played five seasons at the University of Richmond, averaging 8.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 155 games. Cayo became the 50th Richmond Spider player to reach 1000 career points and finished with a field goal percentage of 55.2%, ranking 4th all time in the program’s history. Cayo helped the Spiders qualify for the March Madness Tournament during the 2021-22 season where he scored 15 points in a win over the University of Iowa to help Richmond reach the second round.

Cayo started his professional career with the Montreal Alliance in 2022 where he averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20 games. After the 2022 CEBL season, Cayo took his talents to Poland to play for Astoria Bydgoszcz in first division Polish Basketball League, where he averaged 8.4 points 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists earning himself an all-star selection in week 23. After returning to the Alliance for the 2023 season, Cayo has been in the G-League where he averaged 1.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 2 games for the Memphis Hustle. He is currently playing for the Ontario Clippers.

“I’d like to thank God and the River Lions for this exciting opportunity!” said Cayo. “My family and I are thrilled to join this great organization, and make Niagara our home. To the fans, I will contribute in any way I can to win a championship for you all. Let’s Go River Lions!”

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community.