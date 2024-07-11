Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down the game-winning shot to help the Niagara River Lions (11-5) defeat the Montreal Alliance (4-11) 83-77 and secure a playoff spot.

It came down to the wire at Meridian Centre as both teams refused to throw in the towel.

The River Lions were up 77-73 late in the game after a Khalil Ahmad three-pointer. However, Ahmad would foul out the next possession leaving Niagara’s undefeated home record in jeopardy.

With the Target Score set at 83 and Niagara’s most clutch performer on the bench, Jahvon Blair, Nathan Cayo and Kimball Mackenzie stepped up to score the needed six points to seal the win for the River Lions. Blair would hit a layup followed by a Cayo layup and then Mackenzie’s heroic game-winning fade-away.

Mackenzie shared after the game what was going through his mind when taking that shot.

“Nothing specifically,” he said. “I think most guys would tell you that when you’re in the moment and the games going fast, you're probably not consciously thinking of anything. I was hoping it went in.”

The River Lions’ win not only secured the team a playoff spot, but was their fourth in a row and improved their record to7-0 at home this season.

“It was a big win with about five games to go,” Mackenzie said about the victory tonight. “Just trying to close out the season on the right note. We consider every game important, not to be cliché. But every game, especially against these Eastern Conference teams are super important.”

Blair came to play tonight with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Ahmad was right behind him with 19 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

“I thought I started off pretty slow,” said Blair. “But I’m happy with how I ended, and I’m happy that we got the win. So, just got to keep going, watching film, and get back to the drawing board.”

Neither team could find a way to pull away from each other, trading bucket after bucket, with Montreal leading 63-62 heading into the fourth before Niagara ultimately came out on top.

Even after picking up the victory, River Lions head coach Victor Raso knows what the team can improve on while heading toward the playoffs.

“Right off the bat, our energy,” Raso said. “Our energy and intent to go out and do all the things necessary to win were not there tonight, and we’ve had these moments throughout the year. Where it’s like, a little tired, lots of games in a short amount of time. We’re playing well, we’re just going to win, and tonight we had that approach.

“We were not nearly as engaged as we’ve been for the last three,” he added. “I think it’s really important that we were able to over come that, get gritty down the stretch, get stops when we needed to, and win the game. There were a lot of technical things, but for the most part, the lack of energy, and a lack of readiness to do what we needed to do.”

What’s next for both teams?

The River Lions look to extend their win streak to five when they host the Edmonton Stingers this Sunday. The Alliance look to get back into the win column when they face off against the Ottawa BlackJacks, also on Sunday.