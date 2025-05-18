It wasn’t easy, but the Niagara River Lions rallied late to take home the win in head coach Victor Rasso’s 100th regular season CEBL game, spoiling the Ottawa BlackJacks season debut with an 87-85 victory.

The BlackJacks started off hot with Tyrell Tate nailing back-to-back three pointers to start a 19-5 run mid-way through the first quarter to pull his team ahead 24-10. They would build their lead as high as 16 for the majority of the game and entered Target Score Time up 78-66.

Niagara struggled shooting the ball throughout the first half, failing to make a three-point shot until Connor Vreeken sank a basket with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. They finished the half just 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.

“We were pretty calm,” Raso said of his team’s mindset going into halftime. “I did think we had a lot more to give and it’s still very new; this is a very new basketball team. But we got really tough defensively and that was more of a defensive run at the end than anything.”

The adjustments paid dividends, as the River Lions held the BlackJacks to just 11-for-36 shooting from the floor in the second half after they shot 50 per cent to start the game.

Rudi Williams led the team with 15 points. Deng Adel added 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists on a night where he moved into the franchise’s all-time lead in the latter two categories. Isaih Moore chipped in with 14 points himself, and Tyrrel Tate finished with 13.

“Losses are disappointing, I get it,” BlackJacks head coach Dave DeAveiro said after the game. “But I’m just looking at the process and how we’re going to get better, that’s all I’m concerned about right now.”

On the other side of the ball, team captain Kimbal Mackenzie was the difference maker, scoring 24 points and hitting five three-pointers. He was a menace on the defensive end as well, constantly disrupting the BlackJacks players and even their fans with his vocal approach.

“He’s a captain,” Raso said of his star player after the game. “He is the captain of the team. He’s an extension of me. Kimball’s the Niagara college women’s coach. He gets it from both ends and he’s playing the best basketball he’s ever played. Yes, he fires the crowd up at home and on the road, he took a couple of fouls – he got an unsportsmanlike foul – so I can see why people don’t like him, but he’s our leader.”

On top of Mackenzie’s contributions, import Ron Curry had 15 points and a game high seven assists, while the returning Ottawa native Eddie Ekiyor had 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Never one to take too much of the credit, Coach Raso deferred the praise to his players and the level of talent the league has been able to recruit in Year 7, citing the growth he’s seen in the league since he’s been here.

“(The CEBL) is remarkably different than it was six years ago,” he reminisced. “There were six teams in the league, all the basketball was so different. Now we’re on TSN, these games have crowds like this, the quality of basket players are through the roof. I’m happy to be on board because I think this is going cool places.”