OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract extension Sunday.

Arbuckle was slated to become a CFL free agent Feb. 14.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle appeared in 12 games last season with Ottawa after being acquired from the Edmonton Elks, Arbuckle threw for a career-high 2,400 yards with four touchdown and six interceptions.

Arbuckle also rushed for 65 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Darby Jr. agrees to terms to remain with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG -- American defensive back Alden Darby Jr. agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension Sunday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Darby was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Winnipeg acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last October. He registered six tackles in two regular-season contests after recording 23 tackles, three special-teams tackles, a sack an interception in 10 contests with the Ticats.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound Darby has appeared in 66 career regular-season CFL games with Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, registering 200 tackles, five special-teams tackles, two sacks and nine interceptions.

Ticats re-sign American defensive lineman Malik Carney

HAMILTON -- American defensive end Malik Carney re-signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

Carney would've become a free agent Feb. 14.

The 27-year-old had 30 tackles (one for a loss), seven sacks (tied for team lead), one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games in 2022. The six-foot-four, 245-pound Carney has appeared in 21 games the past two seasons with Hamilton, recording 34 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Veteran defensive back Amos re-signs with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO -- The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts re-signed veteran American defensive back DaShaun Amos on Sunday.

Amos was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Contract details weren't divulged.

Amos, 28 had 49 tackles and four interceptions in 17 regular-season games last year, his first with Toronto. Amos has appeared in 49 regular-season CFL games with the Argos and Calgary Stampeders, registering 128 tackles, nine interceptions and one forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.