The Arizona Coyotes announce they have signed forward Nick Bjugstad and defenceman Josh Brown.

Bjugstad is heading to the desert on a one-year deal while Brown receives a two-year pact.

Official: We’ve signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year contract.



We’re excited to have you in the Valley, Nick! ☀️ https://t.co/HlpDK9YhAP — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 13, 2022

We’ve signed defenseman Josh Brown to a two-year contract.



Welcome to Arizona, Josh! 🏜 https://t.co/dhnomvGD9O — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 13, 2022

The 29-year-old Bjugstad spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Wild, scoring seven goals and adding six assists in 57 games last year.

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers after being selected No. 19 overall in 2010.

"We are very pleased to have Nick join the Coyotes," said general manager Doug Armstrong said in a news release. "He is a big, strong, two-way forward who will provide experience and leadership. We look forward to having him on our roster next season."

Brown, 28, split last season between the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. He recorded six assists in 52 combined games.

"We are excited to have Josh join the Coyotes," said Armstrong. "He is a big, strong, physical defenseman who will add experience and toughness to our blue line next season."