BERLIN, Germany. Sat. 11 May. 2024 - Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing staged a stunning comeback at the 2024 SUN Minimeal Berlin E-Prix in Round 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, rising from 21st place midway through the race to secure victory. Despite starting from ninth on the grid and facing intense competition, Cassidy navigated two Safety Car periods with strategic prowess, ultimately overtaking fellow podium placers Oliver Rowland and Jean-Éric Vergne on Lap 43 to claim the lead.

Initially starting from ninth on the grid, Cassidy found himself caught in the pack and slipped back to 21st by Lap 21 in what proved to be a fiercely competitive race. The New Zealand driver launched a late-race charge, deftly navigating through two spells under Safety Car conditions while maintaining sufficient energy levels.

The defining moment came on Lap 43 when Cassidy executed a decisive manoeuvre, overtaking Oliver Rowland and subsequently Jean-Éric Vergne to seize the lead.

With a surplus of usable energy accumulated from his strategic positioning within the pack, Cassidy surged ahead to secure a two-second advantage and ultimately clinch victory, propelling himself to the top of the Drivers' World Championship standings.

Despite fierce competition, Vergne of DS PENSKE and Rowland of Nissan Formula E secured second and third place respectively. Cassidy’s teammate Mitch Evans claimed fourth position, followed by hometown hero Pascal Wehrlein and teammate Antonio Felix da Costa of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Notably, Taylor Barnard made an impressive debut in Formula E, securing a historic 10th-place finish and establishing himself as the youngest-ever points-scorer in the series.

Cassidy's triumph not only solidified his lead in the championship but also propelled Jaguar TCS Racing to the forefront in the Teams' standings, setting the stage for an exhilarating Round 10 at Tempelhof on Sunday, May 12th.

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Today I got very lucky, but you need that sometimes in Formula E. We’ll take it. It was an interesting one: I started P9, didn’t have a great start, wasn’t that fast, but I think we played it smart and stayed out of trouble. We’ve still got a lot of work to do – we need to be quicker. Let’s see how tomorrow goes. Things can change very quickly.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, No. 25, DS PENSKE, said:

“It was a very good race. I’m generally never happy unless I win, but today I have to say: I’m not as happy as if I would have won, but I feel like it was a small victory. Of course, Nick won the race, but he was on a different strategy. So well done to him and his team to have done that – I think they maximised the potential that they had and it paid off, but it can also go the other way.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 22, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“I quickly found myself in a pretty decent position after a couple of laps and my idea was to get quite close to the front and see if I could stay in the mix. But it’s been quite a good run in terms of the races and the strategy – it’s something that seems to be a strength of mine so I’m enjoying it at the moment. We need to fix qualifying and make it a bit easier because we had to consume a lot to get to the front, but if we can do that and have better pace on one lap then there’s no reason why we can’t keep fighting in the races.”

GEISS FAMILY WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AND GRACE THE PODIUM

German entrepreneur and TV personality, Robert Geiss, joined by his wife, acclaimed singer and TV star Carmen Geiss, along with their daughters Davina and Shania, embarked on the thrilling journey of the Berlin

E-Prix double-header this weekend.

Renowned for their hit reality TV show, "Die Geissens," the family delved into a day brimming with excitement. They engaged in a series of activities, including exclusive meetings with drivers Maximillian Günther and Pascal Wehrlein, enjoyed a lap in Formula E’s safety car while passionately rallying behind their favoured racers amidst the historic surroundings of Berlin's Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Adding to the spectacle, Robert and Davina had the honour of presenting the coveted winner's trophy to Nick Cassidy, while Shania waved the iconic chequered flag, marking the conclusion of the race. The Geiss family will return for Round 10 on Sunday, May 12th for another unforgettable day at the track.

The next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues tomorrow for Round 10 of the 2024 SUN MINIMEAL Berlin E-Prix at Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. Canadians can watch at 8am EST on TSN and TVA Sports.