LONDON, UK. Sun. 30 Jul. 2023 – Nick Cassidy led all the way in the final race of a rain-soaked final race of the Formula E season in London to claim the Teams’ World Championship title for Envision Racing, edging out Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing who finished second in the race and the Teams’ title fight.

Torrential rain in the hours leading up to Round 16, the second race in the Hankook London E-Prix, created treacherous conditions on the outdoor sections of the unique outdoor and indoor 2.09km track at the ExCeL London events arena.

While the outcome of cricket’s Ashes was impacted by the classic downpours of a British summer, the 22 drivers were eventually able to get underway and complete the full 38-lap race which would decide the outcome of the Teams’ championship.

Both Jaguar TCS Racing and their Jaguar-powered customer team Envision Racing were on 268 points going into the final round, creating a compelling final chapter for fans despite Jake Dennis winning the Drivers’ World Championship title in Round 15 the day before.

Cassidy composed himself after multiple red flags and returned to the garage to claim a comfortable race win, leading home fellow New Zealander Mitch Evans and rookie champion Jake Dennis in third to win a maiden title for Envision Racing.

Ultimately, it was an emphatic win for the Kiwi. He started in Julius Bär Pole Position, led from lights-to-flag and set the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap of the race. He kept Evans at arm's length throughout while the lead pair also extended a 10 second advantage over next-best Dennis with track conditions and visibility as tough as they can be in motorsport.

Cassidy’s conclusive victory in the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 earned him runner-up in the Drivers' World Championship.

The final round of Season 9 ended with Envision Racing extending beyond their previous best of third place to top the table ahead of their factory Jaguar TCS Racing team by 12 points. The Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team was also able to edge their factory supplier TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team to third by 10 points. Dennis finished 30 points clear of Cassidy with Evans third and Wehrlein fourth.

Two-time Academy Awards-winning actor Christoph Waltz and rapper, producer and activist Jaden Smith presented trophies on the podium while Orlando Bloom also attended the Formula E London finale weekend.

Nick Cassidy, No 37, Envision Racing, said:

“It’s mixed emotions but ultimately I’m very happy because today was a difficult day for me mostly because I didn’t sleep well last night, I arrived late - but I did the business so I’m proud. The team have been absolutely incredible. They’re an incredible bunch of people and they work so hard. Of course every team does but these guys have been close on so many occasions and I think that just shows how strong they have been in this championship, and to finally get it done for them I am super super happy.”

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Big disappointment. Obviously, we didn’t finish as World Champions in the Teams. Look, Nick did a great job and the other guys did a great job. He responded to me when I was catching him and I didn’t have enough – full credit to him. I did my best but just came a little short.

“Massive thanks to everyone in Jaguar TCS Racing. Obviously we can take a lot of pride with the Envision World Championship too. Thanks to everyone – we’ll keep pushing on in the office season and come back better next year.”

Jake Dennis, No. 27, Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team, said:

“We're beating our own records right now. To get the podium at the end of the day was special in such difficult conditions with the wet and dry sections - but we managed to do it, keep it out of the wall and we were pretty quick, but we needed to be. I think we needed a clean race, try and get that podium, celebrate now with everyone and really try and let it all sink in.

“I have to thank these guys, all of them [the team]. They've done so much hard work not just this year but also last year. It's been such a team effort and we scored so many wins, so many pole positions and so many podiums. I get to celebrate with them together so I'm looking forward to that, call it a season and come back next year. I'll be hungover tomorrow! I don't know what my drink of choice will be but there will be one.”

Sylvain Filippi , Managing Director & Chief Technical Officer, Envision Racing, said:

"Thank you. It took us nine years and it’s an incredible feeling. It’s been an incredible season, it’s all been so close. An incredible job from the team and as you know we were in very close competition with Jaguar TCS Racing but we’ve had the most amazing car. It’s fast and it’s got us where we are today.

“We issued a team pep talk and chat late last night to regroup everyone. But ultimately our team is very strong and that is why I am so proud of them."

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns in Season 10 with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, 13 January 2024 and includes a debut Formula E race on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday, 30 March.