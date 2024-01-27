DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia. Sat. 27 Jan. 2024 – Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing claimed his first victory of Season 10 in Diriyah on Saturday, marking his 50th Formula E race with a confident win and becoming the only driver to podium in all three races so far this season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Cassidy started in third and maintained pace with leaders Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) and Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team), who began in Julius Bär Pole Position. Cassidy's tactical approach paid off as he navigated through the first round of ATTACK MODE activations, seizing the lead.

Once in front, Cassidy managed a 2.5-second lead, executing his second mandatory 50kW ATTACK MODE boost with precision. Despite the relentless pursuit by Frijns and Rowland, who trailed less than a second behind in the race's final stages, Cassidy maintained his lead, crossing the finish line with confidence.

Frijns's second-place finish marked a return to the podium after a hiatus since his last appearance in New York City two seasons ago. Rowland, completing the podium in third, achieved his first top-three finish since Seoul in Season 8.

Notably, Jake Hughes of NEOM McLaren secured a career-best fourth place, mirroring his teammate's result from Round 2 at the same venue. Stoffel Vandoorne of DS PENSKE finished fifth, continuing his consistent performance in Diriyah.

The race saw notable efforts from Sacha Fenestraz of Nissan, Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche, and double champion Jean-Éric Vergne of DS PENSKE, with Wehrlein extending his scoring streak to an unmatched 14 races. Reigning champion Jake Dennis of Andretti finished in a frustrating tenth-place, but was subsequently relegated out of the points after a five-second penalty from overtaking during a yellow flag.

Cassidy's victory propels him to an 18-point lead in the Drivers' World Championship, with Jaguar TCS Racing securing a significant lead in the Teams' standings. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship moves next to Sao Paulo for Round 4 on 16th March, where the electric excitement continues.

