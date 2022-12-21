Colts bench Ryan again; Foles to start on MNF

The Indianapolis Colts will start Nick Foles at quarterback Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.

Matt Ryan will head to the bench for the second time this season.

Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND. pic.twitter.com/oX7MzHicAr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 21, 2022

This comes after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings for the largest comeback in NFL history over the weekend.

This is the second time the Colts are benching Ryan, originally beginning in Week 8 in favour of Sam Ehlinger. But Ryan was handed the starting job back after Jeff Saturday took over as head coach in mid-November.

In 12 games so far this season, Ryan has thrown for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns compared to a league-leading 13 interceptions. The Colts are 4-7-1 in games he's played and sit at 4-9-1 on the season overall.