CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot he injured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car, according to Australian media.

The Canberra Times said on Thursday that in the aftermath Kyrgios realized he cut his foot in the scramble to help his family and track down the thief.

A man was arrested in Canberra soon after the robbery this month, with Kyrgios assisting police by using an app on his phone to locate the car.

Kyrgios’ manager, Daniel Horsfall, said the 26th-ranked Australian hoped to increase his on-court training workload over the past three weeks, but the wound has not properly healed.

It forced Kyrgios to pull out of an exhibition match against Holger Rune in Denmark and the French Open, which he last played in 2017.

“We needed to be at a point that he could comfortably play five sets. Right when we were getting stuck into the loading period, the (alleged) armed robbery happened," Horsfall was quoted as saying.

Kyrgios hasn’t played a tournament since October after scans showed a cyst growing on his meniscus. He withdrew from the Australian Open in January, when he underwent surgery.

