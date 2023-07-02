WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament's start, citing a wrist injury, a year after he reached his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night.

Kyrgios was seeded 30th in the men's bracket and was scheduled to face David Goffin on Monday.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the field by a player who lost during qualifying.

