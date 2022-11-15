The Padres and right-hander Nick Martinez have agreed to a deal to bring him back to San Diego, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

This comes after Martinez opted out of a $6.5 million player option for the 2023 season.

After four seasons with the Texas Rangers to begin his career, Martinez went overseas to pitch in Japan and returned last winter as an in-demand free agent.

In 47 games last season for the Padres, Martinez went 4-4 pitching out of both the bullpen and the starting rotation. In 106.1 innings, the 32-year-old had a 3.47 ERA with 95 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.28.

Martinez owns a career 4.50 ERA in 521.2 innings spread out over five MLB seasons.