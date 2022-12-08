Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was helped off the ice after suffering a shoulder injury in the early minutes of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Robertson would miss 'significant time'.

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (shoulder) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 9, 2022

The 21-year-old was working in the corner when he was hit by Kings defenceman Matt Roy. Play continued with Robertson remaining down. Robertson was helped off the ice, favouring his right shoulder.

Roy was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

Robertson has played in 14 games this season, scoring two goals and recording five points.