Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson was helped off the ice after suffering an apparent upper-body injury in the early minutes of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Nick Robertson heads straight to the dressing room favouring his right shoulder. Not good. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 9, 2022

The 21-year-old was working in the corner when he was hit by Kings defenceman Matt Roy. Play continued with Robertson remaining down. Robertson was helped off the ice, favouring his right shoulder.

Roy was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed that he will not return to the game.

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (shoulder) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 9, 2022

Robertson has played in 14 games this season, scoring two goals and recording five points.

The Maple Leafs have not yet provided an update on Robertson, who registered 1:58 of ice-time in the period.