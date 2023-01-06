The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive back Nick Statz, the team announced on Friday.

Statz, 26, was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to get Nick back for the 2023 season,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement.

“He is committed to this city and is a player who provides leadership and versatility to our team.”

The Calgary native has played two seasons in the CFL, all with the Stampeders.

Statz played 11 regular-season games in 2022, including his first career start. He was among the team leaders with 12 special-teams tackles and also had six defensive stops, one knockdown and his first career interception.

In his two professional seasons, Statz has played 23 games and accumulated six defensive tackles, 15 special-teams tackles, one interception and one knockdown.