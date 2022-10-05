1h ago
Habs F Suzuki day-to-day with upper-body injury
Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the NHL club announced on Wednesday. Forwards Joel Armia and Emil Heineman are also dealing with injuries.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 5, Canadiens 4
Forwards Joel Armia and Emil Heineman are also dealing with upper-body injuries.
The trio of players did not accompany the team on the road and will be re-evaluated on Monday.
Suzuki made his preseason debut on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators after recovering from a lower-body injury. Suzuki tallied a pair of assists and logged just over 22 minutes of icetime in the 5-4 loss to the Senators.
The 23-year-old signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October and tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games in 2021-22.
Armia, 29, who scored a goal against Ottawa, recorded six goals and eight assists in 60 games last season.
Heineman played just seven minutes against the Senators on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick by the Florida panthers in 2020 and was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Flames in February.
Heineman has yet to make his NHL regular-season debut.