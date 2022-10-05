Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the NHL club announced on Wednesday.

Medical Update



Joel Armia, Emil Heineman and Nick Suzuki didn't accompany the team on the road.



All three players have upper-body injuries and remained in Montreal for treatment. Suzuki is listed as day-to-day.



They will be re-evaluated on Monday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 5, 2022

Forwards Joel Armia and Emil Heineman are also dealing with upper-body injuries.

The trio of players did not accompany the team on the road and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Suzuki made his preseason debut on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators after recovering from a lower-body injury. Suzuki tallied a pair of assists and logged just over 22 minutes of icetime in the 5-4 loss to the Senators.

The 23-year-old signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October and tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games in 2021-22.

Armia, 29, who scored a goal against Ottawa, recorded six goals and eight assists in 60 games last season.

Heineman played just seven minutes against the Senators on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick by the Florida panthers in 2020 and was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Flames in February.

Heineman has yet to make his NHL regular-season debut.