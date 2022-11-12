1h ago
Capitals F Aube-Kubel to have hearing for illegal check on Foote
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is scheduled for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for his illegal check to the head of Cal Foote of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident took place in the game between the Capitals and Lightning on Nov. 11 and Aube-Kubel was issued a match penalty for the hit.
It also spurred a brawl between the two teams while the referees discussed the play.
Foote, who was bleeding after the hit, left the game and did not return.
Aube-Kubel signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the off-season, but appeared in just six games for them before being waived. He has appeared in three games for the Capitals, and has not registered a point this season.