Capitals F Aube-Kubel to have hearing for illegal check on Foote

Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is scheduled for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for his illegal check to the head of Cal Foote of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Tampa Bay’s Cal Foote. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 12, 2022

The incident took place in the game between the Capitals and Lightning on Nov. 11 and Aube-Kubel was issued a match penalty for the hit.

It also spurred a brawl between the two teams while the referees discussed the play.

Foote, who was bleeding after the hit, left the game and did not return.

Aube-Kubel signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the off-season, but appeared in just six games for them before being waived. He has appeared in three games for the Capitals, and has not registered a point this season.