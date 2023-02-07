Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo is on his way to Turkey to complete his move from Roma to Galatasaray, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

The transfer window in Turkey remains open until Feb. 8.

#Zaniolo in partenza da Linate 🛩️ Presto diventerà un nuovo giocatore del @GalatasaraySK | Gli aggiornamenti LIVE 👇 https://t.co/CX2hrjs7Pz — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) February 7, 2023

The transfer fee for the 23-year-old Zaniolo is expected to be in the neighbourhood of €30 million.

Zaniolo has only made 13 Serie A appearances this season with the Fiorentina youth product frozen out of Jose Mourinho's first team after asking to leave. Zaniolo joined the Giallorossi in the summer of 2018 alongside defender Davide Santon as part of a swap deal that saw midfielder Radja Nainggolan move to Inter.

He's made 94 appearances over five seasons for Roma, scoring 13 times.

The Tuscany native had been attached to moves to Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Leeds during the January window.

Internationally, Zaniolo has been capped 11 times by the Azzurri,

Galatasaray currently sits atop the Super Lig table on 54 points, nine clear of second-place Fenerbahce.