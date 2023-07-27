Group B was labelled the "group of death" heading into the 2023 Women's World Cup and it's living up to the name heading into the final games.

With all four teams in the group having played two games, Canada and Nigeria sit at four points, while Australia has three as they all fight for the two spots in the Round of 16.

Following a 3-2 win over Australia on Thursday, Nigeria appears to have the best look at the knockout round, with their final game coming against already-eliminated Ireland on Monday morning.

Nigeria and Canada are tied on goal differential at plus-1, while Australia is even entering their final game. Australia scored their second goal Thursday at 90'+10, stopping Nigeria from taking the goal differential advantage into the final matchday.

Canada and Australia will go head-to-head Monday, in a game that could see one of the two sides eliminated from the tournament. A draw or win would see Canada advance, will Australia would need three points to ensure their place in the knockout rounds.

Watch both games LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App Monday morning at 6am ET/3am PT.

Should two teams be tied on points and goal differential, the third tiebreaker is goals scored at the tournament. Nigeria has the advantage there with three goals, while Canada has two and Australia, still a point back, has three.

It comes down to the final matchday...



🇨🇦 vs. 🇦🇺 July 31, 6AM EST / 3AM PST#WeCAN #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/pnC9oVkdvw — CAN Soccer’s WNT (@CANWNT) July 27, 2023

Canada entered the tournament as the highest-ranked team in Group B at No. 7. Australia is ranked No. 10, with Ireland at No. 22. The Super Falcons appear likely to see their ranking rise after the World Cup, having come in ranked 40th in the world.



Canada's win proves key in standings

Canada rallied from an Ireland goal just four minutes in on Wednesday to pick up a crucial 2-1 victory entering their final game.

"I said to (the players) at the end it could be the making of us," Canada coach Bev Priestman said of the comeback. "We wobbled in the first half. Our bravery wasn't there. I felt we played a little bit scared.

"I reminded them at halftime that we're Olympic champions and that we've got to take a step forward and be brave and get after this. It's not going to be easy. I think the quality, the experience that came about in the second half, that's the type of performance that we need moving forward. These moments build character and experience that you can build upon now."

Australia defeated Ireland 1-0 in their opening game at Women's World Cup before being upset on Thursday.