The New York Islanders will terminate the contract of Nikita Soshnikov after the forward cleared unconditional waivers on Monday.

Soshnikov joined the Islanders in September a one-year, $750,000 one-way contract. He was without a point in three games with the Islanders this season and had one assist in four AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Nikita Soshnikov (NYI) and Danil Zhuravlyov (COL) cleared unconditional waivers and will have their contracts terminated. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 19, 2022

Soshnikov spent the past three seasons in the KHL with three different franchises. He had four goals and 16 points in 33 games with CSKA Moscow and Omsk Avangard last season, adding five goals and eight points in 13 playoff games with Omsk.

Prior to his time in Russia, the 28-year-old last played in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues during the 2018-19 season. He made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 campaign and spent three seasons with the team before moving to the Blues.

Danil Zhuravlyov of the Colorado Avalanche will also have his contract terminated after also clearing unconditional waivers Monday.