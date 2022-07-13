The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenceman Nikita Zadorov to a two-year contract, his agent, Dan Milstein announced.

Nikita Zadorov re-signs 2 year contract with the Calgary Flames. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/YhWTAcC5mx — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 14, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the contract carries a $3.75 million cap hit.

The 27-year-old scored four goals and had a career-high 22 points in 74 games with the Calgary Flames last season.

Drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres at the 2013 NHL Draft, Zadorov was dealt two years later to the Colorado Avalanche in the Ryan O’Reilly trade. He played five seasons in Denver before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks where he played one season. His rights were acquired by the Flames on July 28.

Internationally, he has won bronze medals with Russia at the 2014 World Juniors and 2019 world championship.

He is coming off a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

The Moscow native has 27 goals and 105 points in 485 career NHL games.

