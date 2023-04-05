Swedish skip Niklas Edin may have executed what's being called the greatest curling shot of all-time on Wednesday at the World Men's Curling Championship in Ottawa.

Trailing Norway by two points in the 10th end, the Swedes were down to their last shot facing a dire situation to tie the game and send it to an extra end.

Norway's shot stone was buried behind two guards and corner frozen on Sweden's rock, just biting the eight-foot. There were simply no way a typical draw, hit or tap would give Team Edin the two points they needed to force an extra.

The only answer was creativity.

On his release, the 37-year-old put a significant amount of spin on his in-turn release, which slowed down the rock and gave it much more curl - the only way to get to Norway's shot stone and bump it far enough to score two.

Edin's shooter almost rolled too far, but it stopped just in time to give his side the deuce after a measure.

The shot was called. The shot was made. And it left just about everybody with their jaws on the floor.

"That's insane," said Russ Howard after the shot. "That's the best shot I've ever seen in my life!"

Team Edin, who are now 6-1 after losing in an extra end, are looking to win their fifth straight world title this week, which would be the seventh of Edin's career.

Let's take a closer look at the reaction from the curling world.

ALL HAIL THE GREATEST OF KING EDIN



"That's the best shot I've ever seen in my life!" - Russ Howard #WMCC2023 pic.twitter.com/Tq5R7foTzi — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) April 5, 2023

ABSOLUTELY UNREAL 🤯🤯🤯 What a shot to witness live for all those who braved the storm to come out! https://t.co/KGFRJaCIdD — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 5, 2023

Now that @NiklasEdin has showed that anything is possible. Here is the next in its evolution - I’m sure is already being practiced - Nose hit run backs with normal hit weight that spins the shooter off. Can be used defensively. 👊🏼 — Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) April 5, 2023

That was insanity! @TeamNiklasEdin craziest shot I’ve ever seen made in the history of curling! — Mike McEwen (@MikeMcEwen80) April 5, 2023

I’m shaking hands for sure on this. No chance right? Guess there is if your @TeamNiklasEdin https://t.co/ndsPeQZMsr — Jamie Koe (@JKnwt) April 5, 2023

I have never made anything like it, I have never seen anything like it ... He saw it, he called it, he just set a new precedence in Curling that I'm not sure anyone else will ever achieve ... Unreal shot. #GOAT #curling #sweden https://t.co/Dbjd1Xcpsk — Jay Merchant 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 (@MerchantJW) April 5, 2023

Greatest curling shot in history? https://t.co/czMl5fachg — Terry Jones (@byterryjones) April 5, 2023

Called and made. I’m stunned. I’ve never heard Russ happier to see a shot. They/we were all non believers until contact. https://t.co/pQFDa24xHJ — suss-- 🥌 (@suss2hyphens) April 5, 2023

Video analysis shows that Edin put 2.3 rotations per second on the stone



From the time it left his hand until it hit the red stone, was 23.75s



So it rotated over 54 times https://t.co/VQZTeHis23 — Palmetto Curling Club 🥌 (@palmettocurling) April 5, 2023

Niklas Edin just made the greatest shot I have ever seen in a curling game. Ever. #WMCC2023 — Tyler George (@tgeorge1323) April 5, 2023

🤯 I have never seen a better curling shot — Lisa Weagle (@lweagle19) April 5, 2023

If I’m ever in a coma show me this to wake me up https://t.co/uoCvDP8Tki — John Cullen (@cullenoncurling) April 5, 2023