For the second week in a row, Team Niklas Edin have won a curling event without their star skip.

Playing with just three players – Christoffer Sundgren, Rasmus Wrana and Oskar Eriksson – the Olympic and world champions went a perfect 6-0 to win the IG Wealth Management Western Showdown.

The Swedes defeated Kevin Koe’s new foursome from Calgary, 6-3, in the championship game Monday afternoon from Swift Current, Sask.

The 37-year-old Edin, a six-time world champ, missed the semi-final and final of last week’s Grand Slam victory in Grande Prairie, Alta., due to a knee injury and wasn’t ready to suit up this week for the Western Showdown.

Team Edin, winners of the past four World Men’s Curling Championships and the 2022 Olympic gold medal, have now won four times in six events played this season and sport a record of 32-5.

This was the second loss in a bonspiel final for the new-look Team Koe featuring Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi at vice. They fell to Brendan Bottcher and his All-Star lineup at the ATB Okotoks Classic in September.

The Swedes took home $12,000 of the $36,000 total purse with Koe’s crew earning $8,000 for their second-place finish.

The Western Showdown had a field of 16 teams, including Ontario’s Team John Epping and Saskatchewan’s Team Colton Flasch, who both were eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

North Grenville Women’s Fall Curling Classic

Led by their 22-year-old skip, Team Isabelle Ladouceur of Waterloo, Ont., captured their third win of the 2022-23 season at the North Grenville Women’s Fall Curling Classic on Sunday.

North Grenville Women's Fall Classic Champs!!



After dropping our first game we managed to rattle off 7 straight wins including the championship win!

Ladouceur, third Jamie Smith, second Grace Lloyd and lead Rachel Steele lost their first game of tournament, but reeled off seven straight wins, capping it off with a 7-2 victory over Team Danielle Inglis in the final.

Team Ladouceur are now 27-9 on the season with four straight final appearances and three wins.

Sundbyberg Open

Team Anna Hasselborg defeated fellow Swedes Team Isabella Wrana, 9-4, in the final of the Sundbyberg Open to pick up their second win of the season.

Congratulations Team Hasselborg winning the inaugural Sundbyberg Open! This is a special win for the team as it is a tournament that honors their 2018 gold medal win!

Hasselborg, third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and lead Sofia Mabergs went 5-0 over the three-day event, including a win over Italy’s Team Stefania Costantini in the semi-final.

Team Andreas Hårstad of Norway won the men’s event.

Kamloops Crown of Curling

British Columbia’s Team Corryn Brown also won their second bonspiel of the season, defeating provincial rival Team Diane Gushulak, 7-5, to win their hometown Kamloops Crown of Curling.

Big congrats to Team Brown BC winning the Kamloops Crown of Curling! Great win for the team playing at their home club and taking home the trophy!!

Brown, third Erin Pincott, second Dezaray Hawes and lead Samantha Harris won six straight after dropping their opener.

The men’s side saw 2022 B.C. champion Brent Pierce lose to Japan’s Hayato Sato in the final, 6-5.

Superstore Lady Monctonian

Scotties Tournament of Hearts regular Suzanne Birt and her rink from Prince Edward Island shut out Halifax’s Team Sarah Murphy, 7-0 in just four ends, to win the Superstore Lady Monctonian.

Team Birt won the event with six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones sparing at the third position. Jones also played with Team Birt at the PointsBet Invitational in September.

Congratulations Team Birt winning the Superstore Lady Monctonian in Moncton! A great win for the team, and look who their super spare is - none other than Colleen Jones!

The Moncton bonspiel featured numerous notable East-coast teams, including New Brunswick’s Team Andrea Kelly and Nova Scotia’s Team Christina Black. Both lost in the playoffs to Murphy’s foursome.

Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge

Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz, who won the bronze medal at last year’s World Men’s Curling Championship, continued their impressive run this season with a bonspiel win in Bern, Switzerland.

Retornaz, third Amos Mosaner, second Sebastiano Arman and lead Mattia Giovanella went 6-0 at the four-day event, beating Team Wouter Gosgens in the final, and have now won three times on Tour this season.

Challenge Nord-Ouest Air Creebec

Team Steven Munroe downed Team Jasmin Gibeau, 7-6, in the final to win the Val-d’Or, Que., bonspiel.