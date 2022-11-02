One of curling’s top skips will be on the sideline for a bit.

Niklas Edin, who skipped his Swedish team to the last four World Curling Championship titles, announced on social media that he underwent surgery to repair an injured knee.

Edin described the injury as a bucket handle tear on his lateral meniscus as well as a minor tear in the medial meniscus.

“So, the injury was a bit worse that I’d hoped but the good news is the surgery was successful,” he wrote.

There was no indication of when he will return to the ice but the team is listed as entered into the next Grand Slam, which is Dec. 6-11 in Oakville, Ont.

“Should get fully recovered with rehab and time,” he added to his Instagram post.

Last month, Edin sat out the last two games of the Grand Slam event in Grande Prairie, Alta., due to the injured knee but his team went on to win the title. Long-time third Oskar Eriksson moved up to skip while the front end of Rasmus Wranå and lead Christoffer Sundgren threw three rocks each.