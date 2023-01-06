Ehlers, Perfetti, Schmidt and Wheeler all returning for Jets vs. Lightning

The Winnipeg Jets are getting some key reinforcements back in their lineup for Friday's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Head coach Rick Bowness told the media that Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler will all play against the Lightning after missing time with various injuries.

#NHLJets Bowness says Ehlers, Wheeler, Perfetti and Schmidt will all play tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 6, 2023

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game LIVE from Winnipeg starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Ehlers has appeared in just two games this season after undergoing sports hernia surgery back in November.

Perfetti has been out with an upper-body injury and last played on Dec. 22. Schmidt and Wheeler have both been out of the lineup since Dec. 15.

The Jets are currently ranked second in the Central Division with 49 points and a record of 24-13-1.