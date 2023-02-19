Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left Sunday's matchup with the New Jersey Devils in the third period with an injury and did not return.

He appeared to sustain the injury after taking a series of cross checks from Devils' defenceman Brendan Smith, knocking Ehlers to the ice.

Head coach Rick Bowness did not have an update on his star forward after the game, a 4-2 win for New Jersey.

The 27-year-old had two shots on goal and zero points in 12:41 of ice time.

A native of Aalborg, Denmark, came into Sunday's game with four goals and 16 assists in 20 games in 2022-23.