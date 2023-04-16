Nikolaj Ehlers did not practice with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, though TSN's John Lu reports that he skated prior to practice and is considered day-to-day while dealing with an upper-body injury suffered last week.

#NHLJets Bowness says Ehlers skated prior to practice and remains day-to-day. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”



Stenlund did not skate today and is also day-to-day. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 16, 2023

Ehlers, 27, was confident he would be able to play in Winnipeg's opening game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, stating he "never doubted" he would be able to play and that he would not require medical clearance.

Bowness backtracked the optimism, stating that Ehlers was "questionable" to practice and that he would wear a non-contact sweater if he was able to participate. Bowness added that "we'll see how he feels tomorrow" to help determine whether Ehlers will play in the opening game.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.

Winnipeg has one more practice scheduled for Monday before they open their series against Vegas on Tuesday.

Forward Kevin Stenlund did not skate at practice on Sunday either, and is also considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old has six goals and nine points in 56 games this season.

The Jets skated the following lines at practice:

Connor - Dubois - Scheifele

Neiderreiter - Namestnikov - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Maënalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby/Kuhlman

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley - Capobianco

Hellebuyck

Rittich