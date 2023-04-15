Nikolaj Ehlers will likely play for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, telling reporters he will not require medical clearance after suffering an upper-body injury last Tuesday.

TSN's John Lu reports that Ehlers "never doubted" he would be ready to play in the first game against Vegas, who finished as the top seed in the Western Conference with 111 points.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.

Head coach Rick Bowness said that Ehlers was 'day-to-day' and is considered questionable for Sunday's practice before travelling to Vegas. Bowness added may wear a non-contact jersey in practice.

Winnipeg begin their playoff series against Vegas on Tuesday, April 18.