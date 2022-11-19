Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will undergo sports hernia surgery, head coach Rick Bowness said on Saturday.

#NHLJets Bowness said Ehlers felt something wasn’t right in the October 17 game in Dallas and so he pulled himself from the game. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 19, 2022

TSN's John Lu reports that details will be finalized in due course, but a timeline for return is not yet available.

Ehlers has appeared in two games this season, Oct. 14 and Oct. 17.

Bowness said that Ehlers, 26, felt something wasn't right in the Oct. 17 game against the Dallas Stars and pulled himself from the game.

Ehlers registered a total of three assists in those contests.

In 480 career games, Ehlers has tallied 164 goals and 197 assists.