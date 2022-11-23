Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers underwent sports hernia surgery on Wednesday and will miss six-to-eight weeks, the team announced.

Ehlers has appeared in two games this season, Oct. 14 and Oct. 17.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness had said that Ehlers, 26, felt something wasn't right in the Oct. 17 game against the Dallas Stars and pulled himself from the game.

Ehlers registered a total of three assists in those contests.

In 480 career games, Ehlers has tallied 164 goals and 197 assists.



The Jets are currently 11-5-1 and sit third in the Central Division as they prepare to face the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.