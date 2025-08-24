WASHINGTON -- — Nneka Ogwumike hit a 15-foot jumper as time expired and finished with six 3-pointers and 30 points as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 84-82 on Sunday.

Seattle (20-18) has won four of its last five following a six-game skid. Washington (16-22) has lost four games in a row.

Sug Sutton hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 82-all with 6.1 seconds left. Ogwumike caught a pass from Sklar Diggins near the right elbow and made a spinning fade-away jumper that bounced multiple times as it rolled around the rim and then dropped.

Dominique Malongo had 17 points, 10 rebounds, the 19-year-old rookie's fourth double-double this season, and three steals, and Skylar Diggins added 10 points and 11 assists for the Storm.

Shakira Austin made 10 of 15 shots from the field, 10 of 10 from the line and scored a career-high 30 points for the Mystics. Sonia Citron added 14 points, Kiki Iriafen scored 12 and Stefanie Dolson 11.

Dolson hit a 3 to cap an 11-1 run that cut Washington’s deficit to three late in the third quarter and Austin made a driving layup with 4:53 to go in the fourth quarter that gave Washington its first lead at 71-70.

Iriafen finished with six rebounds and has a franchise single-season record 332. Crystal Langhorn held the previous record of 330, set in 2010.

Malonga made a layup that gave Seattle its biggest lead at 35-21 with 7:28 remaining in the first half.

Noelle Quinn earned her 94th win for Seattle and moved past Anne Donovan for second on the franchise's all-time coaching wins list.

The Storm play the fourth of five consecutive road games Tuesday at Indiana. The Mystics play the Liberty in New York on Thursday.

