Morgan Rielly appeared to score for the Toronto Maple Leafs late in the second period of Game 5 but a replay review confirmed the call on the ice of no goal.

Rielly, who got the Leafs on the board with his fourth goal of the playoffs earlier in the period, cut to the net and seemed to tuck one behind the right pad of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The Leafs celebrated but officials signalled no goal, keeping the score at 2-1.

The play went to review and despite an angle showing that the puck did cross the line, officials determined a whistle had already been blown and upheld the call.

The league explained the ruling shortly after:

"The referee deemed the play dead prior to the puck crossing the Florida line. The call was made in accordance to Rule 78.5 (xii), which states apparent goals shall be disallowed "when the referee deems the play has stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle."

A short delay ensued after the announcement of the call standing as fans at Scotiabank Arena threw items on the ice.

Toronto trails 3-1 in the series and needs to win to avoid elimination, which would send the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Sunday night back in Florida.