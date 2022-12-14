Braden: ‘You should be excited’ with Bassitt signing

Free agent right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year contract worth $13.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports Syndergaard can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses. ESPN's Jeff Passan, who was originally first to report the news, notes that Syndergaard is expected to join the Dodgers' starting rotation.

Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies by the Los Angeles Angels at the 2022 trade deadline for minor league outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.

The 30-year-old had a 10-10 record with a 3.94 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 134.2 innings split between the Angels and Phillies and helped lead the Phillies to a National League pennant.

Syndergaard was an all-star in 2016 while with the New York Mets where he had a 14-9 record with a 2.60 ERA with 218 strikeouts and a 1.149 WHIP in 183.2 innings.

Drafted 38th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2010 MLB Draft, Syndergaard has a career 57-41 record with a 3.42 ERA, 872 strikeouts, and a 1.176 WHIP in 146 games split between the Mets, Angels, and Phillies.

More to come.