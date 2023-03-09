LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan secured a playoff berth at the Tim Hortons Brier on Thursday with a 7-4 victory over Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel.

Horgan stole three points in the eighth end when Manuel was heavy with a draw. He improved to 6-1 and still had a chance to secure first place in Pool A.

The Sudbury, Ont.-based team is tied with Alberta's Kevin Koe with two round-robin draws remaining. Horgan was scheduled to play Manitoba's Matt Dunstone (7-0) in the afternoon.

Manuel (3-4) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher (7-1) posted an 8-7 win over Quebec's Felix Asselin (4-3) and Canada's Brad Gushue (6-1) defeated Wild Card 3's Karsten Sturmay (3-4).

Bottcher and Gushue have both qualified for the playoffs in Pool B. Ontario's Mike McEwen (5-2) can lock up the other playoff spot with a win over Sturmay in the evening.

Saskatchewan's Kelly Knapp (3-4) needed an extra end to complete a 6-5 win over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (1-6) in the other early game at Budweiser Gardens.

The playoffs begin Friday and the final is scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.