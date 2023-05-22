Norway upsets Canada with shootout win at World Hockey Championship

RIGA, Latvia — Thomas Olsen scored the shootout winner to complete Norway's 3-2 upset over Canada at the men's world hockey championship on Monday.

Andreas Martinsen and Sondre Olden scored the goals for Norway in regulation play, while Milan Lucic and Lawson Crouse, who scored with 12 seconds remaining to force overtime, replied for Canada.

Jonas Arntzen made 31 saves in the Norwegian net, while Joel Hofer turned away 21 shots for Canada.

Canada, which is third in Group B, has now suffered two straight defeats after losing 3-2 in regulation to group leaders Switzerland on Saturday.

Norway jumped from seventh to sixth in the group with the shootout win.

The Canadians wrap up the preliminary round with a game Tuesday against Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2023.