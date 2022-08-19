LONDON (AP) — Another day, another signing by Nottingham Forest.

Make that No. 16 in this transfer window after Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Wolverhampton on Friday for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($29.65 million), which would be a club record for Forest.

Forest has had to bulk up its squad for life back in the top division after spending 23 years in the lower leagues and having a number of players only on loan last season.

The two-time European champions, who opened the season with a loss at Newcastle and a win over West Ham, have also signed, among others, former Manchester United players Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, right back Neco Williams from Liverpool and striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

The 22-year-old Gibbs-White is an attacking midfielder who has never been a regular at Wolves. He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, scoring 12 goals and setting up 10 more.

He played 10 times for England's under-21 team but never for the senior team.

Also Friday, Chelsea signed another young midfielder in Cesare Casadei, who joined from Inter Milan on a six-year deal.

The 19-year-old Casadei was part of the Italy team which reached the semifinals of the Under-19 European Championship this year.

Chelsea signed 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa at the start of August.

